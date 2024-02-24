Insider Selling: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CEO Sells $4,511,136.32 in Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 11,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.64, for a total transaction of $4,511,136.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,310 shares in the company, valued at $74,057,288.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $407.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $408.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $385.66 and its 200 day moving average is $354.51. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.94 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,116,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 74.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 553,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,843,000 after buying an additional 236,944 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $4,248,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.83.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

