Insider Selling: Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Director Sells $14,085.00 in Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $14,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Core & Main Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $46.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $46.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNM. Citigroup upgraded Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

