Insider Selling: Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,647.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $879.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $759.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $635.80. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $395.90 and a 1 year high of $903.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.86.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

