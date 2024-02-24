Insider Selling: WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CEO Sells $2,890,290.00 in Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $2,890,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,230,615.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

WEX Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $222.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $224.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

