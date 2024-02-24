Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Down 4% on Disappointing Earnings

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) was down 4% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $25.06 and last traded at $27.10. Approximately 531,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,693,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. Insmed’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on INSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $395,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 20,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $585,872.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $395,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,154,791. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insmed by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,956 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,891,000. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Insmed by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,865,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,094,000 after acquiring an additional 865,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Insmed by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,383,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,172,000 after acquiring an additional 769,443 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.16.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

