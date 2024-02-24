Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 525,487 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,503 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.0% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 171.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,404,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $715,773,000 after buying an additional 13,507,774 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.99. 33,810,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,654,188. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average is $40.61. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

