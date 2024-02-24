Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $107.20

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $107.20 and last traded at $105.37, with a volume of 253497 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.06.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBKR. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $7,146,451.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,552 shares in the company, valued at $22,585,012.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $1,126,723.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,056,062.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $7,146,451.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,585,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 520,027 shares of company stock worth $48,369,714. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,690,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,304,000 after purchasing an additional 123,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,754,000 after purchasing an additional 69,018 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,778,000 after purchasing an additional 68,013 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,834,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,529,000 after purchasing an additional 230,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,882,000 after purchasing an additional 189,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

