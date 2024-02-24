Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Shares of Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report) shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.90. 122,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 56,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

Intermap Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.60. The company has a market cap of C$39.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.94, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

About Intermap Technologies

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial intelligence company, provides various geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) solutions, such as InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; NEXTMap One, offers a precision, 3D geospatial data at an unprecedented 1-meter resolution; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution that delivers terrain and obstacle awareness that enhance airborne safety.

Featured Stories

