Intuit Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NASDAQ:INTU)

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2024

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTUGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the software maker on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.

Intuit has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Intuit has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Intuit to earn $13.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $659.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit has a twelve month low of $384.05 and a twelve month high of $668.24. The company has a market cap of $184.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $629.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $565.54.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth $49,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $50,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.