Intuit Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the software maker on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.

Intuit has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Intuit has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Intuit to earn $13.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $659.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit has a twelve month low of $384.05 and a twelve month high of $668.24. The company has a market cap of $184.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $629.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $565.54.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.29.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth $49,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $50,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

