Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.51

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.51 and last traded at $36.48, with a volume of 20882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.31.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 997.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.