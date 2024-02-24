Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Stake Lifted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $11,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at $196,000.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $49.83 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $50.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.82.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

