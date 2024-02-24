iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $510.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $486.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.57. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $512.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

