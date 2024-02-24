iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Hits New 1-Year High at $86.31

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.31 and last traded at $86.16, with a volume of 21847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.07.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 460.4% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

