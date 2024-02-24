iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.10

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.10 and last traded at $42.99, with a volume of 36699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $904.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

