iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.10

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.10 and last traded at $42.99, with a volume of 36699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $904.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.