iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $90.43

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.43 and last traded at $90.29, with a volume of 3344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.47.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.30 and a 200 day moving average of $80.87.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUSL. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 491.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.