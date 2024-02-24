iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $90.43

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSLGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.43 and last traded at $90.29, with a volume of 3344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.47.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.30 and a 200 day moving average of $80.87.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUSL. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 491.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

