iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $90.43

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.43 and last traded at $90.29, with a volume of 3344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.47.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.30 and a 200 day moving average of $80.87.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
