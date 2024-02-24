iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) is Peloton Wealth Strategists’ 4th Largest Position

Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 256,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned approximately 0.30% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $6,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBDQ. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,751,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 170,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 119,496 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 201.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 114,359 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 77.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 82,396 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,239,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,141. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.54. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $24.87.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.