iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Holdings Raised by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,055 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned approximately 0.41% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.75. 814,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,507. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

