iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Stock Holdings Raised by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report) by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned 0.19% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDW. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 399,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 46,111 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,591,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 46.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 224,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 70,643 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 145,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 30,246 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter.

IBDW traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $20.34. 119,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,366. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $21.25.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

