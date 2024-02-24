iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust lessened its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 100.0% of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $917,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,071,000 after acquiring an additional 53,585 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 35,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,856,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,641,718. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.60. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

