iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.79. 2,344,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.98.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

