iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.22

iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.216 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from iShares Premium Money Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.
iShares Premium Money Market ETF Price Performance
CMR opened at C$50.20 on Friday. iShares Premium Money Market ETF has a 12 month low of C$49.99 and a 12 month high of C$50.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.11.
