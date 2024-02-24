iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $330.93. 1,148,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,749. The company has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.58. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $333.68.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

