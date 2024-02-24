iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,404 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 8.1% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd. owned about 0.21% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $57,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,479,000 after acquiring an additional 973,991 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,664.9% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 184,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,777,000 after buying an additional 174,053 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 201,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,932,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.07. 746,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,991. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.