iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Acquired by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,823 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF makes up 2.3% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd. owned 1.80% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $16,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.99. 43,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,149. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $124.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.76.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

