iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,653 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $18,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.12. The stock had a trading volume of 286,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,031. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.02 and a 200 day moving average of $167.88. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $125.09 and a 12 month high of $193.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

