iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Hits New 12-Month High at $642.50

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $642.50 and last traded at $639.87, with a volume of 1285211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $613.19.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $589.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $525.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF shares are going to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

