iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $240.49

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $240.49 and last traded at $239.92, with a volume of 58201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $235.66.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P 100 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

