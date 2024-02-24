iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stock Position Decreased by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $241.34. 178,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,892. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $172.04 and a one year high of $242.96.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

