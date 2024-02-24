iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after buying an additional 81,527 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.56. 2,063,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,824. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.98.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

