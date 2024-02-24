iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Sold by Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 505.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA:IDU traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,209. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $86.54. The company has a market capitalization of $855.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average of $77.73.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

