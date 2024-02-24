J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Insider Alfred C. Harper Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $1,382,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,243.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $213.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.70 and a 200-day moving average of $191.91. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,215,000 after buying an additional 1,397,651 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7,720.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,485,000 after buying an additional 971,124 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,299,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,953,000 after buying an additional 570,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

