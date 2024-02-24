Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.250-6.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JACK traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.87. 541,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,835. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.62. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $60.43 and a 12 month high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. The business had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JACK shares. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.37.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $132,663.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,206 shares in the company, valued at $7,617,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $132,663.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,617,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 3,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $311,803.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,516.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $815,558. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 4,575.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 307,248 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 685,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,889,000 after acquiring an additional 303,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,580,000 after acquiring an additional 207,183 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

