Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Barclays

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JACK. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.37.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JACK stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.62. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $60.43 and a 12-month high of $99.56. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.95. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $34,173.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $34,173.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $36,222.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,043 shares of company stock worth $815,558 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Stories

