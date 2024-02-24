Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 283 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $668.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $687.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $601.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $534.23.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KLAC. New Street Research began coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

