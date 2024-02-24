Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 357 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.60.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $447.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $217.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $322.61 and a 12 month high of $448.54.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.