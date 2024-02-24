Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,785 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 25.2% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 39.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 44,339 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,608 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.8 %

ORCL stock opened at $111.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $82.04 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.19. The firm has a market cap of $307.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

