Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,779,000 after acquiring an additional 155,203 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $826,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $147.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $181.37.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPC. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

