Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in MetLife by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in MetLife by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in MetLife by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 19,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.23.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $69.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.91 and a 200-day moving average of $64.46. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $72.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 113.66%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

