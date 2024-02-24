Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $65.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.37 and its 200-day moving average is $65.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

