Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,229,499,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 130.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of T stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $120.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.