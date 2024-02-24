Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

VIG stock opened at $178.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.32. The company has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $179.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

