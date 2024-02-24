Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $947,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.25.

SPGI opened at $438.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.65. The company has a market capitalization of $137.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

