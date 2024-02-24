Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $200.63 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $130.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.11.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

