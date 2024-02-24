Jacobi Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.97 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.58.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

