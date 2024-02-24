Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 132 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $181.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $182.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.80.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

