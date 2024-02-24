Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 207 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after buying an additional 459,949 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after buying an additional 163,932 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after buying an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $156.03 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $156.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.76 and its 200 day moving average is $144.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

