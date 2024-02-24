Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 194 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,096,967,000 after buying an additional 274,915 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,507,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $420,517,000 after acquiring an additional 73,654 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $456,802,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,896,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $363,545,000 after acquiring an additional 91,249 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,870,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $497,407,000 after acquiring an additional 124,197 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.64.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $491,800.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,452,751.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,208,189 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $116.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.06. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.75, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

