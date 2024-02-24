James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Bank of America cut James Hardie Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

JHX stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.83. James Hardie Industries has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $978.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.23 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 38.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 125.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 880.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 327.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

