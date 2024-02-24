Janney Montgomery Scott Begins Coverage on CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB)

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CFB. Stephens raised CrossFirst Bankshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $646.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $122.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 82,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 78,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

