JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) PT Raised to $19.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.30.
JELD-WEN Trading Up 1.5 %
JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 17.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 53,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $1,036,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 814,463 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,751.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 22.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.
About JELD-WEN
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
